Chino Neighborhood House and Food for Life Ministry in Chino were named as honorees of Senator Connie Leyva’s (D-Chino) “Terrific 20 of Senate District 20” on April 8 for their work in the communities they serve.
“It is such an honor to be able to lift up and recognize these 20 honorees for their tremendous contributions to Inland Empire families and communities,” Senator Leyva said. “Particularly over the last year when the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic hurt our local communities in unprecedented ways, these ‘Terrific 20 of SD 20’ honorees truly stepped up and are genuine heroes for all they do across the district.”
The senator said this year’s event titled “Heroes Edition” recognized the contributions in several fields, including healthcare, labor, community service and music.
The honorees were Chino Neighborhood House; Food For Life Ministry; Michelle Baca of the United Nurses Associations of California-Union of Health Care Professionals; Dr. Joachim Brown of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center; Josiah Bruny of Music Changing Lives; Gloria Castillo, CNA of Service Employees International Union Local 1000; Ethel Gardner of Kennedy Austin Foundation; God’s Pantry Pomona; Diane Hacker of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1428; Monique Hernandez of Services Employees International Union Local 121 RN; Inland Empire Labor Council; Gary Liaou of Inland Chinese Association-Lucky Farms; Dr. Jason Lohr of Loma Linda University-SAC Health Systems; Louie Lopez of Ironworkers Local #433; Liz Marlow of United Nurses Association of California-Union of Health Care Professionals; Erin McIntosh of Service Employees International Union Local 121 RN; James Moses of Child Care Resource Center; Patricia Nickols-Butler of Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County; Sowing Seeds for Life; and Tzu Chi Foundation.
