Seeking to build trust with the community, Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons has created the “Chief’s Community Round Table.” The inaugural meeting was held Nov. 10 at the police department’s community room.
“The Round Table’s aim is to build trust between a diverse group of Chino residents and the police department,” Lt. Nick Marotta said. “The chief’s vision is to increase communication with the community we serve through open dialogue about various police and community issues.”
Nine Chino residents were chosen through an application and interview process, Lt. Marotta said.
They are Todd Clark, Susan Fekete, Misty Fram, Vincent Lopez, Lisa Montijo, Pranav “Peter” Patel, Roy Robbins, Marjorie Scane, and Kimberly Tolson.
Chief Simmons said the first meeting was a success.
“I was pleased with the diverse views of the group along with candid and open discussion about topics impacting our community and police department,” Chief Simmons said.
The group discussed the department’s organizational priorities, a review of the 2020 annual report and police services provided to the community.
The Round Table is expected to meet quarterly where members will share their thoughts and expectations for law enforcement and the community.
The police department reached out on its Facebook and Instagram pages in August seeking applicants.
