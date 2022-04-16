Chino is spicing up its community garden by growing peppers that will be included in Small Axe Pepper’s hot sauce, based in the Bronx, New York.
The hot sauce company reached out to the City of Chino seeking a partnership, Community Services Coordinator Brittany Zarcal said.
The company sends hot pepper seeds to community gardens around the country. Once they are grown and harvested, they’re mailed back with a prepaid shipping label. The community gardens are paid per pound of peppers.
The Chino Community Garden, located at 5976 Riverside Drive, east of Oaks Avenue, has received about 25 seeds that have been planted in small pots at a community gardener’s home. After they sprout, they will be planted in the Salsa Garden, one of the city’s demonstration plots.
Small Axe Peppers works with more than 120 community gardens and compensates them with an income to support the maintenance of the gardens, according to its website.
Chino Community Garden features 25 reservable plots, 10 city demonstration plots, drought-tolerant landscaping, fruit trees, a vineyard, education and gathering pavilions, and a Little Free Library.
Ms. Zarcal said each city demonstration plot has a theme.
In the Sensory Garden, participants can pick and touch oregano, squash, radishes, snap peas, and sunflowers.
The Salsa Garden includes cilantro, bell peppers, onions, and garlic.
The Tea and Herb Garden features oregano, rue, sage, thyme, rosemary, lemon balm, and various types of mint.
The Succulent Garden contains drought-tolerant succulents including aloe vera and Echeveria.
The Pizza and Spaghetti Garden has oregano, tomatoes, and other items that one would normally find in spaghetti and pizza.
The Butterfly Garden attracts monarch butterflies and pollinating insects with milkweed and butterfly bush.
Ms. Zarcal said the community gardeners have their own styles.
“Throughout the year, you’ll find loofa, sugar snap peas, giant sunflowers, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, and tulips,” she said.
The garden hosts monthly workshops for children and adults, Summer Healthy Grilling, Storytime in the Garden, and the Pumpkin Garden Festival.
Workshops are held every third Saturday of the month, except for December. A workshop focusing on fertilizer, compost, and mulch will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today (April 16) and a children’s workshop centering on composting with worms is from 10 to 11 a.m.
