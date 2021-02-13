Canyon Hills Junior High science teacher Doreen Kim was chosen as a finalist for the 2020-21 California League of Schools Region 10 Teacher of the Year representing San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo and Mono counties.
During her 25 years of teaching at the Chino Hills middle school, Mrs. Kim has been a valued teacher leader, Principal Todd Finkbiner wrote in the award nomination.
Mrs. Kim has mentored new teachers, coached the Positive Behavior Intervention Support program and is a leader in distance learning.
She also started the school’s award-winning Color Guard program, which continues to thrive decades later, Mr. Finkbiner said.
“Mrs. Kim is an invaluable member of the Canyon Hills team who has played an instrumental role in shaping a culture of caring and engagement for all students and staff. She has dedicated herself completely to ensuring that all children on our campus are valued, loved, and cared for,” he said.
A drive-through celebration was held last December for the 25 finalists including this year’s winner, teacher Bea Smith from Banning Unified School District.
