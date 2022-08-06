Campaign disclosure statements for Chino City Council candidates vying for the District 2 and District 3 seats for the period of Jan. 1 through June 30 have been made public.
District 2
District 2
District 2
Curtis Burton, a Chino Planning Commissioner and retired Chino Police Officer, reported $4,889 in contributions from Jan. 1 through June 30, and spent $282 for campaign-related items.
His largest contributions were $2,500 from the Chino Officers for Political Stability Political Action Committee, and $1,000 from Rick Evans, of the Evans Company that owns the Stater Bros. Plaza on Euclid and Schaefer avenues. Other donations included $250 from Matthew Scane of Chino and $150 each from Mayor Eunice Ulloa, Robert Lopez, and Rick Martinez all of Chino.
He received a handful of donations of $100 and under.
Greg Marquez, a Chino Community Services Commissioner and a police officer for the City of Irvine, reported $3,510 in contributions including $600 from Jacqueline Yescas of Tucson, $500 from Good Faith Investments of Cerritos, $350 from Marina Provencio of San Gabriel, and $300 from Peng Choi of Jia Pon Bakery in Chino.
He received numerous donations of $100 and under including $100 each from Waylynn Senn, principal of St. Margaret Mary School, and David Harrison, executive director of Paws 4 Success in Chino Hills.
Mr. Marquez loaned himself $5,200 for the campaign, according to his statements.
He has spent $4,835 on sponsorship fees at various events including the DairyAire 5K run, the Chino Cultural Palooza, and the Let It Be run-walk, fundraiser costs, campaign paraphernalia, banks fees, and photographers and videographers.
District 3
Councilman Marc Lucio received $5,000 from the Chino Officers for Political Stability Political Action Committee and has an ending cash balance of $5,032.
Mr. Lucio loaned himself $7,088 during the 2018 Chino City Council election which he has not yet repaid.
No forms were required to be filed by candidates Larry Wu and Aabir Bushara for the reporting period of Jan. 1 to June 30, according to City Clerk Angela Robles.
