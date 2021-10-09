Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley celebrated Soroptimist International’s 100th anniversary and 65 years for the Chino Valley chapter at a Sept. 30 open house at the Chino Youth Museum. History of the club was shared along with memorabilia. Pictured are chapter members Janice Jimenez, Nancy Sakurai, Carol Rowe, Paula Cheatham, Yvonne Rodriguez Lawson, Connie Schoefield, Donna Young and Karen Haughey.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Truck driver fatally stabbed at distribution center Wednesday night in Chino; suspect arrested
- 13-year-old Cal Aero Preserve Academy student arrested on charges of sexually assaulting four girls; police believe there may be more victims
- Chino man arrested after woman reports she was bound and tortured for several days
- Microbrewery with entertainment planned for Chino Hills
- Chino police arrest woman twice within 36 hour period
- Knife possession incidents reported at two Chino schools
- Students at two Chino schools taken into custody, later released to parents, after possessing knife on campuses
- Police pursuit ends in arrest of theft suspects
- Duplex bill
- CITY OF CHINO HILLS - ORDINANCE NO. 373
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.