Chino man killed, pilot injured when plane crashes in Fallbrook

A plane registered to a company at the Chino Airport crashed onto a nursery last Saturday shortly after taking off from Fallbrook Community Airpark in San Diego County, killing a 77-year-old Chino man and seriously injuring the pilot.
The San Diego Medical Examiner’s office identified the Chino resident as Howard Henry Rose, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fallbrook is located 66 miles south of Chino, northeast of Oceanside.
The name of the pilot was not disclosed.
He was taken to Palomar Hospital, authorities said.
FAA officials said the North American T-28B Trojan military trainer military aircraft built in 1953 had left Chino Airport around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and landed at Fallbrook Airpark shortly before 1 p.m.
The plane departed Fallbrook Community Airpark at 1:30 p.m. and crashed on the property of Altmans Plants Nursery at 2575 Olive Road, investigators said.
“After takeoff, the place ascended approximately 50 feet in elevation prior to its engine stalling,” according to a statement from the San Diego County Medical Examiner. “The plane descended to the nursery property adjacent to the airpark and skipped on the ground numerous times prior to crossing a berm and coming to a stop next to a greenhouse.”
A witness who called 9-1-1 helped the pilot out of the cockpit.
“Deputies contacted the pilot prior to contacting the decedent still in the plane and noted he was pulseless and not breathing,” the statement read.
The medical examiner determined the man died from blunt force trauma to his torso.
Records with the FAA show the plane was registered to Mach One Air Charters Inc., at the Chino Airport, located at 7000 Merrill Ave.
The company’s website states it specializes in private aviation charter, sales and management.
