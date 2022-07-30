Chino man killed, pilot injured when plane crashes in Fallbrook

Firefighters with the North County Fire Protection District survey the scene of a crash involving a Chino company-owned plane in Fallbrook in San Diego County last Saturday, killing a 77-year-old man from Chino. The unidentified pilot was hospitalized with serious injuries. 

 North County Fire Protection District photo

A plane registered to a company at the Chino Airport crashed onto a nursery last Saturday shortly after taking off from Fallbrook Community Airpark in San Diego County, killing a 77-year-old Chino man and seriously injuring the pilot.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s office identified the Chino resident as Howard Henry Rose, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.