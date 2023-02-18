Roller hockey and skating allowed to continue at Grand Ave. Park

Roller hockey goals are on the rink at Grand Avenue Park. In the background are residents playing pickleball on Wednesday morning. The rink will continue to support pickleball and skating.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A group of roller hockey enthusiasts sat on one side of council chambers and pickleball fans sat on the other side engaging the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission in a lively debate on the future use of “Rink One” at Grand Avenue Park.

After an almost two-hour discussion, the commission voted 4-1 on Wednesday to allow both groups to co-exist, with Commissioner Greg Higgins stating that not enough people are playing roller hockey on the rink.

