Street sweeping parking times stump council

After discussing two alternatives for parking time restrictions for street sweeping, the Chino City Council put the brakes on making a decision so that individual neighborhood needs could be assessed.
During Monday’s workshop at Chino City Hall, the council directed staff to receive input from residents through neighborhood surveys.
The city council voted Dec. 6 to approve a new street sweeping parking ordinance to go into effect once time restrictions were worked out and public outreach was made. Previously street sweeping parking restrictions only existed in The Preserve and College Park communities.
The two alternatives proposed by Transportation Engineer Dennis Ralls included:
Place signs at the entrance of neighborhoods to restrict parking from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Would require 600 signs at a cost of $180,000 to $200,000.
Place two signs on each street to restrict parking from 7 a.m. to noon on one side of the street and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the other. Would require 2,500 signs at a cost of $750,000 to $800,000.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said alternative one would work in larger areas where residents can park in their driveways or garages but would be a nightmare in denser neighborhoods like College Park and The Preserve. “There’s no easy answer,” she said.
Councilman Marc Lucio said splitting the street sweeping times as proposed in alternative two might confuse residents but by providing more signs, it would help them avoid parking in restricted areas.
Mr. Ralls said parking enforcement in The Preserve was on hiatus over the last few years because of the pandemic but citations will be issued beginning on Monday. The Chino Police Department has been issuing warnings since Feb. 6, he said.
