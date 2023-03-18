Street sweeping parking times stump council

It was a tight squeeze for a street sweeper with the Sweeping Corp of America, as the driver maneuvered through Wisteria Place near Chino and Ramona avenues Thursday afternoon.

After discussing two alternatives for parking time restrictions for street sweeping, the Chino City Council put the brakes on making a decision so that individual neighborhood needs could be assessed.

During Monday’s workshop at Chino City Hall, the council directed staff to receive input from residents through neighborhood surveys.

