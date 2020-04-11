Teachers from Dickson Elementary School in Chino cannot be in class with their students because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that didn’t stop them from connecting with their pupils last weekend.
Several Dickson teachers, riding in a vehicle caravan, cruised through the school’s boundary area on April 4, waving to their students and displaying signs of encouragement, such as “We Miss You” and “We Love our Dickson Stars.”
Students and their parents, who were informed of the caravan ahead of time, cheered from their lawns and held up their own signs of gratitude for the teachers.
All schools in the Chino Valley Unified School District are implementing distance learning through the end of the school year in late May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.