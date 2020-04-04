FedEx under construction
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

Some progress has been made on the FedEx parcel delivery facility on the southwest corner of Merrill and Flight avenues, just east of Chino Airport. The facility, which is expected to employ 430 initially and 680 at full operation, is scheduled to open in June 2021. The 505,000-square-foot facility is being built on 74.4 acres that was formerly a dairy. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Jan. 25.

