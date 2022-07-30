Chino police tracked down and arrested an 18-year-old Lake Forest woman Monday night about 12 hours after a reported armed robbery and firing of a gun in Chino.
Alexis Juardo was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
A possible second suspect – a white male adult – remains at large.
“Chino Police detectives along with members of our Communications Center, Crime Analysis Unit and the Real Time Crime Center began working leads in the case,” Chino Police posted in a statement. “These leads ultimately led investigators to the city of Aliso Viejo.”
With help from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was located at 8:30 p.m. in the 25800 block of Via Lomas and detained without incident, police said.
Two handguns were found, police said.
Chino police officers were called to the 12600 block of Norton Avenue, south of Walnut Avenue, at 8:30 a.m. on a report of victim being robbed at gunpoint, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“The victim was known to the suspects,” he said. “We believe one shot was fired, but no one was struck. Officers did find a shell casing.”
Nearby Newman Elementary School, at 4150 Walnut Ave., was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m., he said.
Chino Police opened Norton Avenue about 11:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.