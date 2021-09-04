Three-year leak

This backflow device on Founders and Voyage roads off Grand Avenue in Chino Hills has been leaking on and off since the Founders housing development was built in 2018. Michelle Sohns said she walks past the meter with her husband on a regular basis and has contacted the City of Chino Hills several times. Public works director Daniel Bobadilla said the backflow device is owned and maintained by the homeowners’ association and the city has been asking that it be repaired. Seabreeze Management Company referred the Champion to its corporate headquarters but no response was received. Mrs. Sohns said she hopes the problem gets corrected given the amount of water that has been wasted for three years.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.