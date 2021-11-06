State Superintendent Tony Thurmond visited Allegiance STEAM Academy in Chino Oct. 29 to attend the school’s Literature Day parade and promote the importance of literacy.
“The Literature Day parade was a true celebration, and I am thankful to Allegiance STEAM Academy for inviting me to be a part of their festivities and to see several remarkable classrooms,” Mr. Thurmond said.
The visit to Allegiance STEAM Academy, located at 5862 C St., was part of Superintendent Thurmond’s series of on-campus visits to schools to help ensure each California student will learn to read by third grade by the year 2026.
“There is nothing better than celebrating reading,” he said. “Reaching literacy by third grade has been a goal of California schools and a key benchmark in measuring and predicting student success. We must take bold action to help students meet this important milestone.”
Allegiance STEAM Academy, which has 658 students in kindergarten through eighth grades, opened in 2018 with a focus on preparing students for careers in the fields of science and technology.
Superintendent Thurmond and Allegiance STEAM Academy CEO Dr. Sebastian Cognetta, read to a first-grade classroom, toured a sixth-grade classroom and attended the Literature Day Parade where students dressed up as their favorite literary character or author.
The superintendent also donated books to the school as part of his effort to secure one million books for students in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.