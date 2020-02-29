U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Renay Mehta from the Los Angeles Regional Census Center will hold office hours at Chino Hills City Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2 in the conference room near the main lobby.
Residents may stop by city hall during those hours for a one-on-one or small group presentation on the importance of the 2020 Census, how it works, the timeline for the project, the confidentiality of answers, and what is done with the collected information.
Informational fliers will be available in several languages.
From March 12 to 20, all households will receive an invitation in the mail to respond to the 2020 census.
Households will be given the option to respond online, by phone or by mail.
Information: Renay Mehta, Census Partnership Specialist, 908-7954.
Census information can be found at 2020Census.gov.
Chino Hills City Hall is located at 14000 City Center Drive.
