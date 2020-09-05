Hair salons, barbers and indoor malls in San Bernardino County were allowed to open this week with modifications, county officials reported Monday.
Until this week, only retail stores with outside facing entrances could be open.
Modifications at hair salons and barbers include physical distancing when possible, use of face coverings by stylists and customers, frequent handwashing and regular cleaning and disinfections, and training workers on the COVID-19 prevention plan. A full list of modifications can be found at files.covid19.ca.gov.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Aug. 28 a new color-coded, four-tier system that governs the ability of counties to reopen businesses, saying the new system is “more gradual” than the loosening of restrictions in June because coronavirus cases surged.
San Bernardino County was placed in the purple tier with 37 other counties in California. This tier indicates the virus is still widespread, meaning there is more than eight percent of tests coming back positive and there are more than seven new cases daily per 100,000 people.
“We will take a few days to sort out what the new tier system and updated criteria means for San Bernardino County,” said Supervisor Curt Hagman, who represents Chino and Chino Hills. “But we are still optimistic knowing that in recent weeks we have been on a consistent, positive tread to lowering our case and positivity rates. What is exciting, however, is that our county’s hair salons and barbers can now reopen indoors and bring in patrons who have been waiting patiently to visit their favorite stylist or barber.”
County health officials reported Friday that 2,339 Chino residents and 825 Chino Hills residents have tested positive for COVID-19, since the pandemic began in March.
Thirty-eight Chino residents and four Chino Hills residents are among the 744 San Bernardino County residents who have died from the virus.
Included in the Chino numbers are the staff and inmates testing positive at the California Institution for Men and California Institution for Women prisons who have a Chino residential address.
“Having a Chino address could mean those who refuse to provide an address and are given the prison’s address and those who are homeless or transient and given the CIM address,” said San Bernardino County spokesman David Wert.
The county said 18 men’s prison inmates with the prison as their main residence died from the virus.
One inmate at the women’s prison died in May but did not have a Chino address.
Countywide, 48,615 residents have tested positive for the virus.
More than 42,727 have recovered and 497,549 county residents have been tested, the numbers show as of Friday morning.
COVID-19 cases by location:
Chino (2,339 cases, 38 deaths); Chino Hills (825, four deaths); Adelanto (722, 18 deaths); Angelus Oaks (1); Apple Valley (993, 21 deaths); Arrowbear (0); Baker (12); Baldy Mesa (1); Barstow (217, six deaths); Big Bear City (34); Big Bear Lake (49); Big River (1); Bloomington (1,042, 14 deaths); Blue Jay (12, 1 death); Cedar Glen (7); Colton (1,813, 38 deaths); Crestline (64, 3 deaths); Daggett (2); Devore (1); Fawnskin (2); Fontana (6,440, 86 deaths); Forest Falls (4); Grand Terrace (254, 11 deaths); Green Valley Lake (1); Havasu (0); Helendale (55, one death); Hesperia (1,776, 20 deaths); Highland (1,311, 15 deaths); Hinkley (7); Joshua Tree (48, two deaths); Lake Arrowhead (23); Landers (9, 1 death); Loma Linda (446, 6 deaths); Lucerne Valley (23, 2 deaths); Lytle Creek (15); Mentone (194, 9 deaths); Montclair (1,065, 15 deaths); Morongo Valley (35); Mt. Baldy (1); Muscoy (14); Needles (47); Newberry Springs (6); Oak Glen (3, 1 death); Oak Hills (182, 3 deaths); Ontario (4,441, 70 deaths); Oro Grande (11, 1 death); Phelan (194, 2 deaths); Pinon Hills (56); Pioneertown (2); Rancho Cucamonga (2,408, 17 deaths); Redlands (1,452, 84 deaths); Rialto (3,085, 49 deaths); Rimforest (4); Running Springs (25); San Bernardino (7,543, 105 deaths); Sugarloaf (11); Trona (8); Twentynine Palms (60, 1 death); Twin Peaks (10, 1 death); Upland (1,180, 21 deaths); Victorville (2,756, 26 deaths); Wrightwood (21); Yermo (12); Yucaipa (785, 33 deaths); Yucca Valley (185, 13 deaths); Undetermined location (1,385, five deaths).
COVID-19 testing sites
State of California testing sites. Appointments are required. Call (888) 634-1123.
•Chino—Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
•Chino—Lani City Medical, 4036 Grand Ave. #A. Appointments are required. Tests are available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. No tests will be given on Sundays. Information: 465-5000. There may be a cost for tests administered at this location.
•Rancho Cucamonga—Lani City Medical, 11398 Kenyon Way, Suite J. Appointments are required. Tests are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There may be a cost for tests administered at this location. Information: 465-5000.
•Apple Valley—James A. Woody Community Center, 13467 Navajo Road.
•Bloomington—Ayala Park, 18313 Valley Blvd.
Free testing sites (appointments are required at sbcov id19.com and click on county testing sites).
County testing Sites
(All county testing sites will be closed Monday, Sept. 7 because of Labor Day, but will resume Tuesday, Sept. 8)
•Big Bear—Big Bear City Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Appointment registration will begin Sept. 19.
•Fontana—Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Ave.
•Hesperia—Percy Bakker Center, 9333 E Ave.
•Joshua Tree—Copper Mountain College (Bell Center), 6162 Rotary Way.
•Montclair—Kid’s Station, 4985 Richton St.
•Ontario—Ontario Convention Center (North), 1947 Convention Center Way.
•Rancho Cucamonga—Rancho Sports Center, 8303 Rochester Ave.
•Redlands—Citrus Valley High School, 800 W. Pioneer Ave. (enter on Texas Street).
•Rialto—Department of Behavioral Health Auditorium, 850 E. Foothill Blvd.
More testing locations can be found at sbcovid19.org.
