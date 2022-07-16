The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
A presentation will be made on the city’s capital improvement program and updates will be given on parks and projects.The commission has delayed its meetings by one day in the summer so members can attend concerts in the park.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, to discuss the General Plan update.
The commission will begin a comprehensive review of the entire 2015 General Plan, with a focus on changing land use policies to comply with state mandates on affordable housing, adding environmental justice policies to comply with recent state laws, and update the parks and recreation section to include the 2019 parks and recreation master plan update.
