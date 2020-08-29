Praise Chapel Chino Valley will give away 250 backpacks filled with school supplies during a drive-through distribution 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today (Saturday)at the church, 14562 Central Avenue at Eucalyptus Avenue.
They will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.
A prayer booth will be available for residents who would like prayer while remaining in their vehicles.
Residents will receive water, juice, and prepackaged snacks.
Pastor Ruben Gutierrez said the backpacks are for students in elementary through high school.
They are funded from the proceeds of the church’s fireworks stand, which sold out this year.
He said the church will also hold a Christmas giveaway event with the fireworks sale funds.
Information: Pastor Gutierrez: (562) 843-6786.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.