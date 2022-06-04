Now it’s the small dogs turn to move
Now that the large dog side of Vila Borba Park is completed, it’s time for the small dog side to be closed for grass renovation on Monday, June 6.
The dog park in Butterfield is located at 17001 Amadora Drive off Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine Avenue.
The large dog side of the park will remain open and separated into two sides with portable fencing so both small and large dogs can play.
A full reopening of the small dog side is expected Friday, July 1, unless there are weather delays.
Did you miss the State of the City?
The Chino Hills State of the City address held Tuesday night can be viewed at the city’s website by visiting chinohills.org/stateofthecity. A recording is also airing through the end of June on the city’s “City TV Channel” 3/41 for residents with Spectrum (channel 3) or Frontier (channel 41).
The event was hosted by Mayor Ray Marquez at the Community Center. Each councilmember introduced an unsung hero.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, June 10, Chino Valley Medical Center, 5450 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Information: lstream.org.
Bingo and BBQ in Chino
The City of Chino invites residents for an afternoon of bingo games, barbecue, and prizes from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Doors open at 1:15 p.m.
Participants must be 21 years or older to play games. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Information: Chino Senior Center, (909) 334-3271.
