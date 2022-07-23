Madison Reed

Madison Reed, a hair color bar, opened at The Shoppes at Chino Hills on July 15 in suite 5030, next door to Brighton Collectibles. The store offers root touch-ups, color, gloss treatments, and highlights, as well as “carry-out color.” Unlimited “roots membership plans” are available for $70 a month. The photo, submitted by Madison Reed, shows the interior of a New York store. Most of the hair color bars look similar on the inside, said a spokesperson. Information: madison-reed.com

