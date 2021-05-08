The Chino Valley YMCA and Chino Youth Museum will host a “Let Freedom Run” 5K event on Saturday, July 3 at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $35, but will increase to $40 after June 27.
Participants will receive a T-shirt and finisher medal.
Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age division.
The start line will be open from 7 to 7:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
“You may cross the start line at any time during that time period and are welcome to run or walk with your friends and family,” organizers said. A virtual option is available.
All proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley YMCA and the Chino Youth Museum.
Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Chino/LetFreedomRunChi no.
