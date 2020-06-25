A 29-year-old Chino Hills man is facing a robbery charge after trying to steal an employee’s cell phone Thursday morning during a dispute about being told to wear a mask inside a restaurant.
Justin Lee was booked on $100,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, said Deputy E. Cordero.
Chino Hills police were called to Denny’s at 15459 Fairfield Ranch Road at 7:30 a.m. on a report of a robbery.
“The suspect was upset because he was told to wear a mask. He entered the employee-only kitchen area, refused to leave and tried to steal an employee’s phone because she was calling the police,” Deputy Cordero said.
He said several employees were fearful of the suspect, saying they felt they would be assaulted if he didn’t get the employee’s phone.
Deputies found the suspect several minutes later and made an arrest.
There were several customers inside the restaurant at the time. No injuries were reported.
Mr. Lee was found to be on probation for a marijuana sales offense involving minors, Deputy Cordero said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
