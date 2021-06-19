More than 750 men attended the “No Excuses” men’s conference June 12 at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley on Pipeline Avenue based on a verse in 1 Timothy 4:7: “exercise yourself toward godliness.” The conference challenged men to stop making excuses and follow God, according to a church spokesperson. Speakers were Pastor David Rosales, Pastor Brenen Beeler of Regenerate Church in Orange County, and Pastor Tony Clark of Calvary Chapel Newport News, Virginia.
