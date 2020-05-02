Military monument
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Two benches installed shortly after the unveiling of the military monument in January provide a place of solitude for those who want to honor their loved ones in the armed forces, at the northwest corner outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. A rose garden is growing nearby. The monument, donated by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, lights up at night.

