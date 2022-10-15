Oscar Favela's Halloween

The Oscar Favela household, located at 2940 Little Oak Way in Chino Hills, has a front yard display of 12 animatronic creatures with lights and fog machines. Residents can view the scene from 7 to 10 p.m. nightly.

 Oscar Favela household

Terror on Tourmaline is “on” at 16686 Tourmaline St. in Chino Hills with six creatures over 12-feet-tall and multiple animatronics by Kyle Nadeau. His daughters Zoey, 9, and Kora, 6, assisted him with the display.

***

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.