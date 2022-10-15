Terror on Tourmaline is “on” at 16686 Tourmaline St. in Chino Hills with six creatures over 12-feet-tall and multiple animatronics by Kyle Nadeau. His daughters Zoey, 9, and Kora, 6, assisted him with the display.
***
The DeCambra family is paying its yearly tribute to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” with animatronic pirate skeletons, a sunken shipwreck, and synchronized lighting. The lights are on most nights with animation on Saturdays and Sunday, through October. Visit 15932 Wilmington Road in the Fairfield Ranch community in Chino Hills. Family friendly, no gore.
***
The California Institution for Men will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at the east parking lot, 6101 East Facility Drive in Chino. Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. Information: angela.wirth@cdcr.ca.gov.
***
The Chino Hills State Park will host a Haunted Halloween Weekend with activities, scary arts and crafts, and spooky decorations, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
***
CrossPoint Church at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino will hold its annual Fall Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 that will include trunk or treat, bouncers and a train, games, crafts, popcorn, and snowcones. The event is free.
***
Chino Valley Community Church will hold its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 14601 Peyton Drive. Participants will trick-or-treat through the parking lot of decorated trunks, win prizes in a scavenger hunt, enjoy a free hot dog dinner, and pose in photo booths. Information: (909) 606-4848 or visit cvcchurch.org.
***
Living Word Assembly Church will hold a Harvest Festival and Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. The event will include music, bouncers, candy, a petting zoo, train ride, raffles, and activities.
Food will be available for a minimal cost.
***
A free spooky senior dance will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Chino Senior Center. Festive Halloween attire encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. Information: (909) 334-3271.
***
The BOBie Cycling Club invites the community to its annual Halloween Bicycle Ride at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 with a meet-up at Cypress Trails Park, 6571 Schaefer Ave., adjacent to Rhodes Elementary School in Chino. The ride is a slow, six-mile cruise through the Halloween-decorated neighborhoods in the vicinity of Chino Avenue, Mountain Avenue, Edison Avenue and Fern Street. Bicyclists are encouraged to decorate their bikes and wear bike-friendly costumes. Lights and helmets are required. Minors must be accompanied by adults. Information: meetup.com/bobie_cycling_club/events/288492141.
***
The Oscar Favela household at 2940 Little Oak Way in Chino Hills enjoys sharing their home with the community, which is transformed into the Little Oak Cemetery. The front yard displays 12 animatronic creatures with lights and fog machines. Residents can view the scene from 7 to 10 p.m. nightly.
***
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel will celebrate “Lightfest” with food, games, jumpers, candy, music, and family activities. The community is invited to the free outdoor celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The church asks that participants refrain from wearing revealing or scary costumes.
***
The City of Chino will celebrate Halloween Spooktacular from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. The event will feature carnival rides, a costume contest, trunk or treating, games, and giveaways.
***
Yanks Air Museum will host a Trick or Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 15121 Stearman Drive, Chino. Children dressed in costume will be admitted free.
***
The Howl-O-Ween Dog Park Day will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Vila Borba Park, 17001 Amadora Drive off Butterfield Ranch Road. The event, sponsored by Dog Park for Chino Hills, will include a dog costume contest, trick-or-treat for children in costume, food, drinks, treats, and vendors. Trophies will be awarded for the dog costume contest. Vendors who sign up before Oct. 18 will get the early bird vendor special by emailing dogparkch2@gmail.com. Information: Jim Gallagher, (909) 518-9318.
***
The annual Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, sponsored by the City of Chino Hills, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 13920 City Center Drive. The costume contest will begin at 4 p.m. for various age groups. The free event will include candy and craft stations, mobile recreation games, and a photo booth. Information: (909) 364-2700.
