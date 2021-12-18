Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School
Submitted photo

Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School students Benicio Parrales, Atiana Ahyou, Presley Savage and Mia Maldonado are among many who contributed toys to the Chino Neighborhood House. More than 100 unwrapped toys were donated by school children and their parents. The school made two trips to the Neighborhood House to drop off toys for the giveaway on Dec. 17.

