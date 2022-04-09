David Voigt, longtime Chino Hills resident and former commander of the Norton Air Force Base, died April 2, at 79, after a fall at home.
He was in the United States Air Force from 1966 until his retirement as a colonel in 1988.
During the Vietnam War, he flew transport planes in Southeast Asia, and combat rescue helicopters out of Da Nang Air Force Base in Vietnam.
He flew supersonic aircraft and subsonic jets during his military career, but his biggest reward was flying rescue helicopters to get people out of harm’s way, he once told the Champion.
He spoke about his role in the military to students at Townsend Junior High School during veterans day events.
His last assignment before he retired in 1988 was serving as commander of the now-closed Norton Air Force Base.
After his military retirement, he served as an aviation safety consultant which took him around the world.
Mr. Voigt was active in Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church in Chino Hills, serving as council president, elder, and many other roles.
He served as chairman of the city’s first Public Works Commission from March 1993 until November of that year when he won a seat on the Chino Valley Fire District Board. He served on the fire board until 2003 and was president four times.
He was a charter member of the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club and president of the Chino Valley Lions Club, where he also served in district-level roles.
He was on the Chino Valley YMCA board, the San Bernardino County Museum board of directors, and numerous committees and associations.
Mr. Voigt is survived by his wife Sheran, who is chairwoman of the Chino Hills Planning Commission. Mr. and Mrs. Voigt would have been married for 57 years on June 13.
Mr. Voigt loved traveling and the couple took vacations all around the world for 30 years.
They were scheduled to go to Hawaii when he passed away, with trips to Cancun and Alaska planned in the coming months.
Mr. Voigt is also survived by his daughter Michelle Brisco of Costa Mesa, brother George Voigt of Upland, and two granddaughters, ages 17 and 15.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30 at Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church, 14816 Peyton Drive.
