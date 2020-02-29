Their respect for each other was undeniable.
So it was a clear choice for Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi to speak Monday morning at the Celebration of Life ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles for Lakers’ great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who were among nine people killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash while on their way to a basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.
Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and three-time champion with the Phoenix Mercury, is the face of women’s basketball and was admired by Gianna Bryant, who aspired to attend Taurasi’s alma mater the, University of Connecticut, and compete in the WNBA with the same impact as Taurasi.
“Gigi, in many ways, represents the future of women’s basketball,” Taurasi said during her five minute, 20 second speech in front of 20,000 people at Staples Center and millions of people globally watching on television. “A future where a young woman aspires to play in the WNBA, the same way I wanted to be a Laker.”
Taurasi recalled that she last saw Kobe and Gianna Bryant several months ago in Phoenix when the Bryants' Mamba travel girls’ basketball team was in the city for an AAU tournament.
Kobe, the Mamba’s head coach, brought the team to a Mercury practice.
“I’ll always remember the look on Gigi’s face. It was the look of excitement, a look of belonging and a look of fierce determination,” said a teary-eyed Taurasi, who then turned to Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother, and stated “we promise to carry on Gigi’s legacy.”
Back in 1996
Taurasi remembers being “lanky and awkward” playing for the Don Lugo High girls’ basketball team in Chino as a freshman in 1996.
She was an avid Los Angeles Lakers fan, and idolized then 17-year-old rookie Kobe Bryant, who entered the NBA straight out of high school.
Bryant was drafted as the 13th-overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets but was traded to the Lakers for center Vlade Divac.
Taurasi watched all of the Lakers games on television, using the time during commercial breaks to practice Kobe’s moves in her driveway where a hoop was set up.
Sometimes, Taurasi’s father would come home from work with Lakers’ tickets and she relished the opportunity to see her favorite player in person.
“Watching Kobe play as a rookie made this little girl believe she could be a Laker one day,” she said. “He made it OK to play with an edge that border lined crazy. Early on-set Mamba mentality was in full effect.”
She used that mindset to become one of the greatest high school players in the nation, at the University of Connecticut where she led the Huskies to three straight NCAA women’s basketball championships and with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, where she holds several offensive records and was Rookie of the Year in 2004.
‘Mamba mentality’
It was at the 2008 Summer Olympics when Taurasi and Bryant spent time together and she learned more about the “Mamba mentality.”
“I learned firsthand it wasn’t just limited to the basketball court,” Taurasi said. “His competitive fire ran through his veins, just like many of us today. Every single workout, I’d end the same way, with the Kobe game-winner: three hard dribbles going right, left foot plant pivot, swing right leg through, elevate and square up, follow through. Five in a row, and I got to go home. It’s that exact same shot that won us a championship in Phoenix in 2014.”
Taurasi saw her same competitive fire and passion in Gianna Bryant even at her early age.
“I mean, who has a turnaround fadeaway jumper at 11? Lebron (James) barely got it today,” Taurasi said with her tongue-in-cheek comment that drew laughter from the crowd about the current Laker and the three-time NBA champion. “But it was (Gianna’s) curiosity about the game that was pushing her to pick up the basketball every single day. She was in the midst of the best times of a basketball player’s career. No responsibilities, no expectations, just basketball with your best friends.”
Kobe, known to fans as the Black Mamba, held the highest respect for Taurasi and her willingness to succeed on and off the court, several sports commentators have said. Bryant nicknamed her the “White Mamba.”
Taurasi was among several speakers at the Celebration of Life ceremony, including television host Jimmy Kimmel, Mrs. Bryant, Oregon women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, Bryant’s former agent and Lakers president Rob Pelinka and NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan.
