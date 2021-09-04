An 82-year-old Chino man was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash in the 12600 block of Norton Avenue in Chino, police said Tuesday.
Charles James MacDougall was pronounced dead at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics about 10 minutes after the 7:42 p.m. crash, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office. Chino police said a motorcycle with a driver and a passenger hit a car that was parked in front of a house on Norton Avenue, just south of Walnut Avenue.
The driver and passenger were both ejected off the motorcycle, police said.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The other rider was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center for treatment, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.