The City of Chino is selling a limited number of bricks on the Chino Liberty Courtyard, 5443 B Street, to honor the men and women of Chino who are currently serving or have served in the military.
Cost is $200 and $100 with a military discount.
The deadline to purchase a brick is Monday, July 4.
To purchase a brick: cityofchino.hosted.civiclive.com/residents/mili tary/liberty_courtyard
