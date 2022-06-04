Tuesday’s primary ballot enough to make heads spin

Newly drawn congressional, state senate, assembly, and board of equalization districts have impacted cities across the state, including Chino and Chino Hills.
Chino Hills, for example, is now in State Senate District 32 where two candidates are on the ballot, Kelly Seyarto and Brian Mash, virtually unknown in the community.
The top two vote-getters in California’s primary system advance to the general election, no matter their party, so the two men will be competing in the November election.
District 32 includes all of Chino Hills, Temecula, Menifee, Riverside, and many other areas.
The current State Senator for Chino Hills is Josh Newman, who was drawn out of District 29, but is not up for re-election in his new district until 2024.
That will result in Chino Hills residents having two state senators in November.
Chino is in the newly redrawn State Senate District 22 represented by incumbent Susan Rubio of Baldwin Park who is being challenged by Vincent Tsai and Chino resident Kimo Mateo.
Chino used to be in State Senate District 20 represented by Connie Leyva, who opted not to run in the new District 22 but for the Fourth District County Supervisor seat occupied by Curt Hagman.
Mr. Hagman and Mrs. Leyva, who both reside in Chino, are being challenged by Larry Wu, also of Chino, who raised concerns to the Chino Planning Commission in March when a warehouse development was approved adjacent to his home in The Preserve.
Also in Chino, State Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez now represents Assembly District 53, which replaced his former District 52.
Mr. Rodriguez is being challenged by Chino resident Toni Holle.
Chino Hills is part of the new 59th Assembly District where Assemblyman Phillip Chen is running unopposed.
Congress
Chino Hills has been split into two Congressional districts: 35 and 40.
Most of Chino Hills falls into the newly redrawn 40th District that extends as far south as Rancho Santa Margarita.
Congresswoman Young Kim, formerly representing Chino Hills in the 39th District, is seeking re-election in District 40 with challengers Greg Raths, Nick Taurus, and physician Asif Mahmood.
The Los Serranos and Fairfield Ranch neighbors fall into the expanded District 35 represented by Congresswoman Norma Torres.
Her district also includes Chino, Ontario, and Montclair and a portion of Pomona, Chino Hills, Eastvale, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland.
Congressman Torres appears on the Chino ballot with challengers Mike Cargile, Lloyd Stevens, Rafael Carcamo, and Bob Erbst, a Chino Hills High School teacher.
The new maps are required every 10 years after census data comes out to ensure populations are equally spread among the districts.
The redistricting process was undertaken by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission.
Measure Y
Measure Y also appears on the Chino ballot asking voters whether they want to approve the housing element update to include two overlay zones to allow 91 sites for residential and mixed-use developments.
City of Chino officials said the overlay strategy ensures that the city will comply with the state’s mandate to build 6,978 residential units by 2029.
In addition to the local races, there are voting choices for governor, secretary of state, judges, county offices, and the puzzling race for U.S. Senator for a full-term and partial term.
Voters will be asked to vote for that race twice, first to fill the remainder of Kamala Harris’ term that ends in January, and then to elect a U.S. Senator for the next six years.
Both those races will re-appear on the November ballot.
Voters who have procrastinated still have about four days to figure it all out.
Ballots can be mailed, deposited in dropbox locations, or voters can go to their polling place on Tuesday.
Information on dropbox locations and polling places can be found by visiting sb countyelections.com or by calling the Registrar of Voters for assistance at (909) 387-8300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.