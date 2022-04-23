By Briana Munoz
Measure Y, an initiative to implement two housing overlay zones in Chino, will appear on the ballot in the primary election on June 7.
Development Services Director Nick Liguori gave a presentation on the initiative during Tuesday’s council meeting.
City staff will make several presentations on Measure Y to inform residents about the measure prior to the election.
The letter designation of “Y” was selected by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
To comply with the state’s mandate to build 6,978 residential units over the next eight years, the city has opted to incorporate two housing overlays, a mixed-use overlay zone and an affordable housing overlay zone. The mixed-use overlay zone includes 44 sites and the affordable housing overlay includes 47 sites.
The overlays will distribute the state-mandated units on existing zones across town.
Both overlay zones make up 1.2 percent of the total land area of Chino.
The city adopted its sixth cycle housing element update in January, which is still pending approval from the state, Mr. Liguori said.
If the measure is approved, it will allow the two-overlay strategy, resulting in a compliant housing element, he said.
If it fails, the housing element will be deemed noncompliant and local control will be turned over to the state, he said. This could prevent the city from disallowing housing developments and suspend its authority to issue building permits and zoning approvals. The city could also incur financial penalties and forfeit state grant funding opportunities, he said.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said she has received several phone calls from residents who were confused by Measure Y.
“I think it’s important for residents to understand what they do or don’t want to vote for,” Ms. Comstock said. “There is value in adopting our housing element so that we don’t get stuck in the same cycles that neighboring cities have.”
Mr. Liguori said residents will receive voter information guides which will include the full text of the measure with maps attached.
