State prison officials said four inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino have died in the past two weeks and an inmate at the California Institution for Women died Tuesday from complications of coronavirus.
The inmates who died at undisclosed hospitals, have not been identified, said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas.
One of the four inmates at the men's prison died Wednesday, one died June 3, one died on June 2 and another on May 31, bringing the prison's total to 13, the spokeswoman said.
“Next of kin has been notified for the death of the incarcerated person on June 2,” Ms. Simas said. “Multiple attempts have been made to reach the next of kin for the incarcerated person who passed away on June 3 but have so far been unsuccessful.”
The inmate at the women's prison is the first female inmate in the state to die from the virus, the spokeswoman added. Medical information on the inmates is not being released to protect their privacy, the spokeswoman said.
State prison numbers show 217 of the 759 inmates testing positive for coronavirus at the California Institution for Men have recovered.
At the nearby California Institution for Women in Chino, 54 of 162 inmates have recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, the numbers show.
State numbers indicate 45 of 72 employees at the California Institution for Men and two of 14 employees at the California Institution for Women have recovered after testing positive and have returned to work.
