Essential church

A movement called “Non Essential” drew approximately 50 people to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills Oct. 31.
Organizer Lisanne Grey, who attends Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, said the purpose was to show that Christian values that are deemed “non-essential” by the state such as attending church, should be defended.
The movement is intended to help the family of faith stand together and vote their values, she said.
Speakers were Kelly Good and Brian Baughman, both of Chino Hills.
