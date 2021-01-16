The Chino Hills Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. will discuss a proposal to change the zoning of a vacant portion of the Vila Borba development to allow 220 attached townhouses on approximately 23 acres.
The existing zoning on the property, located on the east side of Butterfield Ranch Road, north of Avenida de Portugal allows for a retail center and 280 multi-family residential units.
The zone change would eliminate the proposed 5-acre commercial center approved by the city council 14 years ago.
This is the fourth phase of Vila Borba.
The tract requires down-stream detention basin improvements on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Road across from Park Crest Drive.
In conjunction with the project, the commission will discuss amendment four to the Shoppes II specific plan to transfer 60 residential units from the Vila Borba tract map to The Shoppes II mixed use site at the southeast corner of Shoppes Drive and City Center Drive.
The Chino Hills Legislative Advocacy Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. will hear a presentation on the state legislative calendar, budget, and the city’s legislative priorities for 2021 by lobbying group Townsend Public Affairs.
A second presentation will be made on the federal election results, transition details, phase 5 coronavirus relief legislation, and legislative priorities for 2021.
The city retained the Sacramento firm in 2017 to promote the city’s interests at the state and federal levels.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. will discuss a proposal to convert a tennis court at Vellano Park into four permanent pickleball courts.
Last year, the commission supported a renovation of Torrey Pines Park, south of Los Serranos Country Drive, west of Albertsons, that would include four pickleball courts but the cost climbed to more than $850,000 and was placed on hold when the pandemic hit.
Recreational pickleball is currently played at Grand Avenue Park’s hockey rink. Pickleball advocates have been asking for a permanent court for several years.
