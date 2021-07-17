By Marianne Napoles
The City of Chino Hills receives among the smallest percentage of property tax in the entire county and steps are being taken to remedy that situation.
Since incorporation, the city has been frustrated that it contributes more to the county budget than it receives in county services.
Councilman Peter Rogers, district director for Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, asked for the formation of a property tax ad hoc committee to get the ball rolling.
“I have seen statistics over the years that our city is the largest ‘donor city’ in San Bernardino County,” he said. “Or to put it another way, Chino Hills contributes much more to the county budget than we receive in county services.”
Mr. Rogers said the city receives approximately 4 percent of the 1 percent property tax paid by residents.
“That means we receive 4 cents for every dollar collected,” he said.
At the June 8 council meeting, Mr. Rogers nominated Mayor Brian Johsz and Councilman Art Bennett to serve on the committee, and they were unanimously approved.
The first meeting will take place Monday, July 19.
Mayor Johsz said the goal is to meet with Supervisor Hagman and county executive office staff to work on getting a larger share of the property taxes collected from Chino Hills.
“I believe former Supervisor Gary Ovitt at one time pushed for greater property taxes coming back to Chino Hills, but that agreement expired,” he said. Councilman Bennett expressed an interest to serve based on his career as a property tax consultant and corporate tax manager.
He has held memberships in several property tax and professional associations.
