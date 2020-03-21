The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday evening announced its most recent statistics on the coronavirus:
16 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)
675 – Positive cases
Ages of all confirmed positive cases:
Age 0-17: 13 cases
Age 18-64: 448 cases
Age 65+: 209 cases
Unknown: 5 cases
24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights
651 – Cases not related to repatriation flights
97 – Travel-related
92 – Person to person
22 – State and county health labs currently testing
For more information on coronavirus and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health’s website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/
How people can protect themselves:
●Wash hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
●Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
●Cover a cough or sneeze with sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash hands afterward.
●Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
●Stay away from work, school or other people if sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
●Practice social distancing.
●Follow guidance from public health officials.
What to do if you think you are sick:
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance page.
