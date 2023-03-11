Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, March 1
Identity theft, 7400 block of Brahman Lane, 12:01 a.m.
Burglary, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 4:15 a.m.
Vandalism, 8300 block of Pine Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Benson Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Assault, 7000 block of Dorland Street, 7:14 p.m.
Peeking into an inhabited building while loitering, 12800 block of 10th Street, 11:02 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 9:13 a.m.
Embezzlement of a leased or rented vehicle, 13900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 2:21 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Burglary, 13600 block of 12th Street, 12:13 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:49 a.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 12:28 p.m.
Transporting a controlled substance, 16700 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:02 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 11:33 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:13 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:44 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:35 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Magnolia Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
Mail theft, 13200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 5100 block of Francis Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5100 block of Francis Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Maxon Lane, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 13200 block of Norton Avenue, 1:13 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of G Street, 6:35 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:38 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 8:49 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:54 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Lemon Court, noon.
Child cruelty, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:12 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 7 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:03 p.m.
Monday, March 6
Possession of a controlled substance, 6600 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:37 a.m.
Mail theft, 3800 block of Yellowstone Circle, 9:08 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12900 block of Homestead Place, 10:33 a.m.
Unlawful license plate or registration to avoid compliance, 4900 block of Madison Street, 5:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10:12 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:25 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:10 a.m.
Theft, 16500 lock of Trailblazer Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 1
Possession of narcotics, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 4:55 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2800 block of Woodsorrel Drive, 7:35 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:15 a.m.
Identity theft, 4200 block of Ironwood Drive, 11:26 a.m.
Identity theft, 4900 block of Glenview Street, 12:01 p.m.
Assault, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:22 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 14700 block of Cherry Circle, 2:44 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Maroon Bell Road, 7:08 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Theft, 16800 block of Oak Way Lane, 8:57 a.m.
Assault, 15300 block of Ilex Drive, 9:28 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:52 p.m.
Burglary, 15400 block of Ficus Street, 6:06 p.m.
Monday, March 6
Theft, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 10:18 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Identity theft, 16300 block of Sisley Drive, 12:34 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of Village Drive, 5:36 p.m.
