A worker from All American Asphalt upgrades the curb ramp on Valle Vista Drive at Oakflats Road in Chino Hills this week to begin a $905,000 project to improve the Valle Vista/Bayberry Drive loop west of Peyton Drive. All American was awarded a $637,229 construction contract by the city council April 28 for a full-width pavement asphalt grind and overlay, upgrades of all wheelchair ramps, asphalt concrete replacement, striping, and more.
