Fire rips through garages, dry grass
Photo courtesy Digital Media Services

Chino Valley Fire units extinguished vegetation fire and garages Sunday afternoon in the 12300 block of Fern Avenue in Chino. The 3:30 p.m. blaze spread from the grass to garages and smoke billowed onto the 60 Freeway, located just north where the fire took place. No injuries were reported. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.