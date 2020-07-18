Fire rips through garages, dry grass

Chino Valley Fire units extinguished vegetation fire and garages Sunday afternoon in the 12300 block of Fern Avenue in Chino. The 3:30 p.m. blaze spread from the grass to garages and smoke billowed onto the 60 Freeway, located just north where the fire took place. No injuries were reported.
