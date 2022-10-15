Applicants who want to start a massage business in the same location where criminal acts, such as prostitution, occurred will have to wait 10 years before they can apply.
The Chino City Council made the change to its ordinance on massage establishments on Oct. 4.
Finance Director Rob Burns said the 10-year wait would keep the risk of prostitution/human trafficking at a minimum. The current ordinance indefinitely forbids massage establishments from operating at a location where a massage business had been closed due to criminal activity.
Billing Manager Nikki Love said the current ordinance penalizes the location and future applicants.
Councilmember Karen Comstock, former police chief of Chino, said prostitution tends to take residency in an area for a long period of time.
“I think we do need to take a strong stance against illegal activities because it becomes a nuisance to our community for the long term,” Ms. Comstock said. “I recognize a majority of our massage establishments in town are great businesses.”
Planning Commissioner Curtis Burton raised the issue during the May 16 commission meeting when an applicant, Oak Massage, requested a conditional use permit to operate in the same suite where a previous business was shut down due to prostitution activity eight years prior. After staff researched the matter, Oak Massage was found to have no affiliation with the previous business and was allowed to operate at a subsequent commission meeting.
Councilman Walt Pocock thanked staff for fixing the code, stating it was ambiguous and caused a lot of problems at the Planning Commission meeting.
Chief Wes Simmons said the new ordinance provides a deterrent while allowing property owners to not be indefinitely punished.
A survey of surrounding cities found that Chino was the only entity that penalized a location indefinitely while other cities allowed new massage establishments after one to five years, Ms. Love said.
The ordinance revised other sections of the chapter, such as requiring a special event vendor permit for temporarily operating in the city and streamlining the process for special business permit applications.
