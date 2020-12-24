Musicians Michael Hardey and Brigham Welch

Musicians Michael Hardey and Brigham Welch play the piano and viola at the Chino Hills home of Sylvia Nash. The duo played “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in a video shoot featuring Mrs. Nash’s elaborately decorated home that has Christmas trees in each room. The musicians “Hardey and Welch” were looking for a decorated home for their performance and Jill Burlingame of Chino Hills knew just the one. Mrs. Nash said the musicians were delightful to work with and she enjoyed the event. The video can be seen on www.hardeyandwelch.com. Scroll down to “New Video, Watch Now.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.