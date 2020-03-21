In light of Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home order, Priceless Pet Rescue in Chino Hills will allow only one family in The Orphanage adoption center at a time, located at 2587 Chino Hills Parkway in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace.
The organization will require additional patrons to wait in their vehicle until it is their turn to enter the facility. Priceless Pets is caring for animals around the clock and has a crew that is following procedures for cleanliness and health under state guidelines, according to a press release.
Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays; noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Residents should check social media for updates by visiting facebook.com/price lesspetrescue or Instagram @pricelesspetrescue.
Priceless Pets encourages adoptions during the coronavirus pandemic to reduce stress and stay calm.
Information: pricelesspetrescue.org.
