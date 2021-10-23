The Chino Valley is abundant with autumn, harvest, and Halloween haunts. Here are some decorated houses, autumn events, and harvest gatherings.
Halloween houses
13031 Raintree Place
Greg Traver and Rory Quirin will present their annual handcrafted display inspired by Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” for the 11th consecutive year. The couple has been adding to the display at their home at 13031 Raintree Place in Chino each year. Lighting and music are featured.
14241 Durazno Avenue
The “Gothrum Cemetery”and a haunted shipwreck is at the corner of Durazno Avenue and Manzano Street in Chino with black lights, spotlights, skulls, spiders, strobes, lights, cannon, fog, and music/projections tied to computer lighting on the house. The Jepsen family has been decorating their Durazno home for 13 years.
15932 Wilmington Road
The DeCambra family is paying tribute to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” with animatronic skeletons, treasure chests, barrels of rum, and sound effects in the Fairfield Ranch community in Chino Hills.
6219 Fleetwood Lane
Brandon and Primavera Barron have chosen “zombies” as their Halloween theme this year in the Butterfield community of Chino Hills.
2940 Little Oak Way
Eerie music, skeletons, fog machines, and lights have made this house in Chino Hills a truly haunted occasion for visitors.
Halloween events
Chino Halloween Spooktacular
The City of Chino will host Halloween Spooktacular from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Ayala Park including family activities, special guest appearances, games, trunk or treating, entertainment, giveaways, and a costume contest. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Halloween Happy Hour for seniors
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will hold a Halloween Happy Hour at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Luchador Brewing Company, 15941 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills. The event will include Halloween charades and lots of prizes.
RSVP to reserve a seat: Melba Aranda, (909) 331-7286.
Howl-o-Ween dog park day
The Chino Hills Dog Park Committee will hold its annual “Howl-o-Ween” dog park day Sunday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Vila Borba dog park, 17000 Amadora Dr. off Butterfield Ranch Road, just south of Pine Avenue.
The event will include vendors, food, entertainment, demonstrations, drinks, and treats.
Costume contests will be held for small, medium, and large dogs.
Information: (909) 518-9318 or email dog parkch2@gmail.com.
Fear in 3D, The Shoppes at Chino Hills
The “Fear in 3D—The Experiment” Halloween attraction at The Shoppes at Chino Hills is open every Thursday to Sunday in October from 5 to 11 p.m.
General admission for adults 13 and over is $20 Thursdays and Sundays, and $25 Fridays and Saturdays.
Children 12 and under pay $8 Thursdays and Sundays, and $12 Fridays and Saturdays.Information:fearin3d.com/
Trick or treat at The Shoppes
The City of Chino Hills will partner with The Shoppes for trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive. The event will include craft stations, candy stations, games, costume contest for children 12 and under at 4 p.m., photo booth, and mobile recreational games.
Information: (909) 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/events
Costume contest and pie for 50+
The City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will hold a Halloween social and costume contest from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event will include prizes for best costume and best group costume, pumpkin pie, and treats.
Information: (909) 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/activeadults.
Pumpkin garden festival in Chino
A pumpkin garden festival will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Oct. 23) at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
The festival includes pumpkin carving, garden workshops, crafts and raffles, and is free. Register at cityofchino.org/programs. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Frosty’s pumpkin patch and carnival
Frosty’s pumpkin patch and carnival is at the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue in October from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Admission costs range from $5 to $10, depending on the day and age.
The event includes corn mazes, pumpkins, carnival rides, games, and attractions which are all fee-based.
Church Events Harvest festival at Lifesong Church
Lifesong Community Church will hold a Harvest Festival from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, open to the community, at 13333 Ramona Ave.
The festival will include games, candy, free ice cream for children, a bounce house, food, and a Bible story.
Lightfest at Calvary Chapel
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley at 12205 Pipeline Ave. will hold a “Lightfest” Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. with candy, food, games, jumpers, music, trunk-or-treat, and numerous activities.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Trunk-or-treat Chino Valley Church
The Chino Valley Community Church at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will host its annual trunk-or-treat for the community from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Living Word trunk-or-treat
Living Word Assembly will hold a community trunk-or-treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
CrossPoint fall festival
CrossPoint Church will host an outdoor Fall Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino, including trunk or treat, bouncers, rock climbing and a fall food youth fundraiser.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
