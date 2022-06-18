Summer reading programs have launched at all three Chino Valley branch libraries and will continue through Saturday, July 30. This year’s theme is “Join the Galactic Forces.”
At the Chino Branch Library, performances will take place on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. including Arty Loon: a magic and juggling show on June 22, Saving Wildlife International: a live animal show on June 29, Full Spectrum Astronaut Andy: an astronomy show on July 13, and Marc Griffiths: a ventriloquism and puppet show on July 20.
The Chino Branch Library is located at 13180 Central Ave., Chino.
At the Cal Aero Preserve Branch Library, performances will take place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. including Arty Loon: a magic and juggling show on June 22, Full Spectrum Astronaut Andy: an astronomy show on July 13, and Thor’s Reptiles: reptile safari on July 27.
The Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch is located at 15850 Main Street, Chino.
At the Chino Hills James S. Thalman Branch Library, performances will take place on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. including The Wacko Show: a magic show on June 21, Saving Wildlife International: a live animal show on June 28, Ken Frawley: storytelling, puppets, and more on July 12, and Full Spectrum Astronaut Andy: an astronomy show on July 26.
The Chino Hills Branch library is located at 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
