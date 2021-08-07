An ex-Chino Police Department sergeant who pleaded no contest earlier this year to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenage girl will avoid jail time after a San Bernardino County judge sentenced him to three years’ probation July 29.
Jason Bemowski, 40, a father of two children, will remain on probation until July 28, 2024, court records show.
He was sentenced to a day in county jail but had one day of credit for time already served, records show, and he is not required to register as a sex offender.
Mr. Bemowski pleaded no contest March 2 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, following his March 7, 2019 arrest during a Roseville and Redlands police human trafficking investigation that involved a 16-year-old girl.
One felony count of contact with a minor for sex was dropped as part of the plea bargain, according to county court records.
Prosecutors alleged that Mr. Bemowski and the teen had sexual intercourse while he was off duty at his Redlands home. He was taken into custody by investigators without incident at 7:10 a.m. at the Chino Police Department when he showed up for work. Mr. Bemowski was placed on paid administrative leave and later fired by the department after an internal investigation into the charges that were levied against him.
“I am grateful for the efforts of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and their successful prosecution of this case,” Chief Wes Simmons said. “As indicated by the fact that we terminated Mr. Bemowski in 2019, the Chino Police Department has and will continue to hold itself to the highest of standards and we will not hesitate to hold our personnel accountable if they fail to maintain those standards.”
