Kimball Avenue between Rincon Meadows and Euclid Avenue in The Preserve in Chino closed Wednesday, July 14 and will remain closed through December for major road and storm drain improvements.
The work will include the installation of a large storm drain to help reduce flooding, the installation of underground utilities, and widening the road to four lanes with two lanes in each direction.
Chino city officials said it’s going to be a nightmare for awhile but will result in the ultimate widening of the road.
Residents are advised to plan ahead and follow the posted signs.
To receive weekly construction updates, visit bit.ly/chinoconstructionnews.
