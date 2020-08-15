When the City of Chino Hills encouraged residents to plant drought-tolerant landscape during the drought a few years ago, train enthusiast Jeff Garrett converted his front lawn into a 1/8 scale railroad yard.
He pulled out the grass and laid down a railroad track.
He handcrafted a miniature water tower, wooden and metal trains, made a windmill out of a kit, and installed a railroad crossing sign.
Solar lights and LEDs illuminate the front yard at night, and during Christmas it becomes a train village with holiday decorations.
Snoopy appears in the scene and on a flag because his wife Sue is crazy about the Peanuts character.
Mr. Garrett is active in the Orange County Model Engineers railroading club, a non-profit organization that operates a 7½” gauge railroad at Fairview Park in Costa Mesa with five miles of track winding through the park.
When he was 13, his father joined the Los Angeles Live Steamers and introduced him to the world of live steam locomotives.
Mr. Garrett enjoys working with metal and wood and has a 1965 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia.
He has driven his 1960 Nash Metropolitan towing a “converted” rowboat in the Chino Hills Boat Parade for several years with his wife and two grandchildren that have earned them Most Humorous awards.
He made a Chevy big-block engine out of wood and placed it in the rowboat with a recording of live engine sounds from his own car.
Mr. and Mrs. Garrett have lived in the same house on Hillsdale Ranch Road since 1986.
