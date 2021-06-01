Chino Hills police are investigating two possible BB gun incidents yesterday that took place within 30 minutes of each other, including one where a car’s window was shattered.
Deputies were called at 4:27 p.m. to the area of Slate Drive and Copper Road on a report a vehicle was shot at with an unknown object, said Sgt. Narcie Sousa.
“It is unknown at this time what caused the window to shatter,” the sergeant said.
At 4:51 p.m., deputies were called to the 15000 block of Pomona Rincon Road on a report of people inside a vehicle shooting an airsoft gun at juveniles.
“Through investigation, deputies learned a BB-gun was used during the incident,” Sgt. Sousa said.
No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
