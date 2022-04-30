Southern California Edison (SCE) will use a helicopter to replace four deteriorated wooden power poles and reframe three utility poles with new cross arms in Chino Hills.
The work will take place in the open space area south of the Vellano Country Club neighborhood between Valley Springs Road and Carbon Canyon Road on Thursday, May 5, Friday, May 6, and Monday, May 9 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Residents located near the operational area of Blue Grass Lane, Trotter Terrace, and Valley Springs Road have been notified by Edison.
SCE will close portions of Blue Grass Lane, Trotter Terrace, and Valley Springs Road intermittently throughout the working days to allow the helicopter to fly equipment to the work location.
This project is for the replacement of SCE equipment. No new SCE utility poles will be installed.
SCE advises that at no time will the helicopter fly over any residence with a load attached.
For questions or more information, contact SCE Aircraft Operations at (909) 238-2592.
